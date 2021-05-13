Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021 | 21:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Presidio solidarietà a palestinesi In piazza Duomo a Milano

Presidio solidarietà a palestinesi In piazza Duomo a Milano

 
ROMA
A Posillipo iniziano i preparativi per la stagione estiva

A Posillipo iniziano i preparativi per la stagione estiva

 
ROMA
Un murales per Luana D'Orazio

Un murales per Luana D'Orazio

 
ROMA
Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

 
La curiosità
Bari, «I giocatori di carte» si riprendono la vita in zona gialla

Bari, «I giocatori di carte» si riprendono la vita in zona gialla

 
Papa Francesco in piazza tra i fedeli per l'udienza generale

Papa Francesco in piazza tra i fedeli per l'udienza generale

 
Militari israeliani nel centro di Hebron

Militari israeliani nel centro di Hebron

 
Micaela Ramazzotti sul red carpet dei David di Donatello

Micaela Ramazzotti sul red carpet dei David di Donatello

 
Una manifestante pro palestina a Los Angeles

Una manifestante pro palestina a Los Angeles

 
Una protesta contro la violenza della polizia in Colombia

Una protesta contro la violenza della polizia in Colombia

 
ROMA
Manifestazione di solidarietà per la Palestina a Madrid

Manifestazione di solidarietà per la Palestina a Madrid

 

Il Biancorosso

Verso il derby
Bari, si punta a ritrovare tra i disponibili il difensore esterno Celiento

Bari, si punta a ritrovare tra i disponibili il difensore esterno Celiento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini in Puglia, trasferite a Bari dalla Sicilia 50mila dosi AstraZeneca

Vaccini in Puglia, trasferite a Bari dalla Sicilia 50mila dosi AstraZeneca

 
FoggiaIl caso
Sdegno a Foggia, rubano tandem dell’Unione Ciechi e Ipovedenti: «Così ci tolgono la libertà»

Sdegno a Foggia, rubano tandem dell’Unione Ciechi e Ipovedenti: «Così ci tolgono la libertà»

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Melfi, Stellantis: al via tavolo tecnico con Regione Basilicata

Melfi, Stellantis: al via tavolo tecnico con Regione Basilicata

 
HomeEmergenza migranti
Santa Maria di Leuca, intercettata un’imbarcazione con a bordo un gruppo 13 migranti

Santa Maria di Leuca, intercettata un’imbarcazione con a bordo un gruppo di 13 migranti

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, volontari dell'Enpa salvano la maialina Mariarosa

Canosa, volontari dell'Enpa salvano la maialina Mariarosa

 
MateraLa novità
Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

Protocollo di collaborazione per la «Carta del potenziale archeologico di Matera»

 
TarantoSicurezza sul lavoro
Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

Taranto, fuga di gas questa mattina nell’area Altiforni dell'ex Ilva

 
BrindisiCarabinieri
Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

Francavilla, le molestie corrono sul filo del telefono

 

i più letti

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

David 2021, la miglior canzone a sorpresa è Immigrato di Checco Zalone

Basilicata gialla ma 4 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Basilicata gialla ma 5 comuni in zona rossa: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Londra, la regina Elisabetta esce da Buckingham Palace

Coronavirus Puglia, su 10932 tamponi 615 positivi (5,6%), aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno

Covid, su 10932 tamponi 615 nuovi positivi (5,6%). Aumentano i morti: 36 in un giorno. E da lunedì anche in Puglia prenotazioni per i 40/49enni

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

Bari, scopre il marito con una prostituta e picchia entrambi

ROMA

Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

ROMA, 13 MAG - epa09196624 People offer Eidl al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 May 2021. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it