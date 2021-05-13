Festival per la fine del Ramadan in Pakistan

ROMA, 13 MAG - epa09196624 People offer Eidl al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, 13 May 2021. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. (ANSA).