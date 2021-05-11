Covid, un centro di isolamento a New Delhi

ROMA, 11 MAG - epa09190642 A doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) inside a COVID-19 care center and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, India, 10 May 2021 (issued on 11 May 2021). Calls for Prime MInister Narendra Modi to enforce a nationwide lockdown have been growing as India struggles in the grip of an unprecedented health crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine shortages. EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED (ANSA).