Un mercato chiuso per le misure anti-Covid in Pakistan

ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187958 A view of a closed market after the Government has decided to close all business activities from 08 May untill 16 May, including Eid al-Fitr holidays, amid a third wave of COVID-19 in Larkana, Pakistan, 09 May 2021. Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan deployed the army into cities on 25 April to assist in enforcing coronavirus public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak. EPA/WAQAR HUSSAIN (ANSA).