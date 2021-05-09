Nepal, pire funerarie per le vittime del covid

ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187269 Nepalese army personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare funeral pyres for people, who died from complications due to COVID-19, on the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 May 2021. Nepal is struggling with record numbers of Covid-19 infections. Majority of hospitals in Kathmandu valley are reeling under the shortage of oxygen and patients are forced to treat outside the hospitals. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA (ANSA).