Celebrazioni per la 76/a Giornata della Vittoria a Tbilisi

ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187384 Georgian communists hold a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as they attend celebrations of the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in Tbilisi, Georgia, 09 May 2021. People in the former Soviet Republics celebrate on 09 May the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE (ANSA).