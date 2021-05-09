Domenica 09 Maggio 2021 | 18:01

Protesta settore della cultura e intrattenimento a Torino

Un uomo si protegge dal caldo durante l'Angelus del Papa

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu

Covid, persone passeggiano sul lungomare di Napoli

Lockdown nazionale in Tunisia

Celebrazioni per la 76/a Giornata della Vittoria a Tbilisi

Spagna, finita l'emergenza, via il coprifuoco quasi ovunque

Nepal, pire funerarie per le vittime del covid

Manifestazione a sostegno del popolo colombiano a Madrid

Agenti di polizia di pattuglia sul Tower Bridge a Londra

Un centro vaccinale nella Moschea centrale di Colonia

Verso la B
Bari, «quelli dei play-off», saper vincere l'arma in più

FoggiaTragedia
Foggia, furgone si ribalta in via Cerignola: morto il conducente

PotenzaL'omaggio
Giornata memoria vittime terrorismo: il ricordo dei caduti lucani della Polizia Penitenziaria

BariAllentamenti
Puglia, zona gialla da domani, ma a Bari sono tutti al mare. Decaro: «Attenzione per evitare nuove chiusure»

LecceLa tragedia
Lecce, bici contro moto, muore ciclista 72enne. Motociclista positivo a test alcol e droga

TarantoIl futuro della città
Troppi morti a Taranto, Melucci scrive al governo

BatFesta dell'Europa
«L'Erasmus? Un sogno da vivere», la storia di uno studente di Barletta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, cancellato il tratturo di accesso alla spiaggia, a Monticelli consorziati sul piede di guerra

MateraVaccini
Matera, il bilancio di AstraNight: solo 250 dosi somministrate, ce n'erano 750

Coronavirus, in Puglia 979 casi su 11mila test (8,4%). 21 decessi in un giorno. Nel Leccese il virus non molla, 5 casi di variante indiana

Razzo cinese: l'allerta della Protezione Civile riguarda anche la Puglia

Santeramo in Colle, focolaio in città, 77 scolari contagiati

La «Gazzetta» cambia sede e direttore: benvenuti nella nostra nuova «casa»

I lidi pugliesi riapriranno sabato 15: «Già tutto esaurito, vince la qualità»

Lockdown nazionale in Tunisia

ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187227 A view of an empty famous avenue Habib Bourguiba amid lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Tunis, Tunisa, 09 May 2021. The Tunisian government has decreed a nationwide lockdown and other coronavirus safety restrictions starting from 09 May untill 16 May 2021. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA (ANSA).

