Lockdown nazionale in Tunisia

ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187227 A view of an empty famous avenue Habib Bourguiba amid lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Tunis, Tunisa, 09 May 2021. The Tunisian government has decreed a nationwide lockdown and other coronavirus safety restrictions starting from 09 May untill 16 May 2021. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA (ANSA).