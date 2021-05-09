Protesta settore della cultura e intrattenimento a Torino
09 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 09 MAG - epa09187808 Workers of the culture and entertainment sector organized by various unions protest in Piazza Castello, Turin, Italy, 09 May 2021. The culture workers asked not to be left alone in this difficult time of economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA/Jessica Pasqualon (ANSA).
