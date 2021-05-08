Il Primo Ministro portoghese Antonio Costa

ROMA, 08 MAG - epa09184769 Portuguese Prime MInister Antonio Costa waves during an informal meeting during the 2nd day of the EU Social Summit at the Palacio de Cristal in Porto, Portugal, 08 May 2021. The European Union leaders met for a summit in Portugal, sending a signal they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks hope to repair some of the damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc, in such areas as welfare and employment. EPA/JOSE COELHO/POOL JOSE COELHO/POOL/ (ANSA).