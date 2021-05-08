Il peschereccio Aliseo al porto di Mazara Del Vallo

ROMA, 08 MAG - The crew of the fishing boat Aliseo moored at the port of Mazara Del Vallo in Sicily, Italy, 08 May 2021. The vessel was reportedly attacked by a Libyan military patrol boat two days earlier in international waters off the coast of Tripoli. The captain of the vessel reported some minor wounds following gunshots. ANSA/CARMELO SUCAMELI CARMELO SUCAMELI/ (ANSA).