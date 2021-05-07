Covid, spray disinfettante per le strade di Bangalore

ROMA, 07 MAG - epa09182343 Fire force personnel and workers of the local Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrative body for civic and infrastructural assets of the Greater Bangalore metropolitan area spray disinfectant during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 07 May 2021. Karnataka state recorded 49,058 new COVID-19 cases, while Bangalore recorded 23,706 cases, the highest daily cases in May 2021. India has recorded 414,188 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours. EPA/JAGADEESH NV (ANSA).