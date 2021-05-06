Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 1171 positivi su oltre 12mila tamponi, calano i morti: 12. Positività al 9,4%. 107 casi nelle carceri
Scuola e Covid in Puglia, l'allarme dei sindacati: «A settembre sarà difficile essere in classe al 100%»
ROMA
06 Maggio 2021
ROMA, 06 MAG - epa09180614 Balloon seller boys wait for customers during lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 May 2021. Officials announced on 06 May that the Coronavirus death toll has now reached 2539 after 29 COVID19 patients lost their lives on 05 May. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and to contain its spread, the government extended the curfew till 10 May 2021 in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su