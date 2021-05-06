Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid

ROMA, 06 MAG - epa09180614 Balloon seller boys wait for customers during lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 May 2021. Officials announced on 06 May that the Coronavirus death toll has now reached 2539 after 29 COVID19 patients lost their lives on 05 May. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and to contain its spread, the government extended the curfew till 10 May 2021 in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN (ANSA).