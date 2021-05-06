Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021 | 14:59

ROMA
Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid

Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid

 
ROMA
Il virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco all'hub vaccinale di Novegro

Il virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco all'hub vaccinale di Novegro

 
La protesta dei medici specializzandi a Torino

La protesta dei medici specializzandi a Torino

 
Parigi celebra il bicentenario della morte di Napoleone

Parigi celebra il bicentenario della morte di Napoleone

 
Fabrizio Corona al palazzo di giustizia di Milano

Fabrizio Corona al palazzo di giustizia di Milano

 
Covid, fil di ferro in Pakistan per limitare il contagio

Covid, fil di ferro in Pakistan per limitare il contagio

 
Covid, un addetto passa tra le pire funebri a Kathmandu

Covid, un addetto passa tra le pire funebri a Kathmandu

 
ROMA
Scorte vaccini Astrazeneca donate a Timor Leste da Australia

Scorte vaccini Astrazeneca donate a Timor Leste da Australia

 
ROMA
Incidente in Messico: almeno 23 morti e 79 feriti

Incidente in Messico: almeno 23 morti e 79 feriti

 
ROMA
Colombiani protestano davanti l'ambasciata in Ecuador

Colombiani protestano davanti l'ambasciata in Ecuador

 
Contestazione Femen davanti seggio elettorale a Madrid

Contestazione Femen davanti seggio elettorale a Madrid

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

Terrani spinge l Bari: «Coraggio, puoi farcela!»

 

FoggiaL'emergenza
Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

Nel giorno del suo compleanno un paziente Covid dona crocifisso al reparto

 
Leccericorsi bocciati
Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

Asl Lecce non dovrà pagare alcun extra ai lavoratori per il tempo impiegato per la vestizione

 
PotenzaCovid
Potenza, tutti in coda per il vaccino

Potenza, tutti in coda per il vaccino

 
BariVolontariato
I cani randagi del Kosovo cercano casa a Bari

I cani randagi del Kosovo cercano casa a Bari

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

Ostuni, 39enne marocchino ucciso in casa: killer preso a Bari, stava scappando

 
Tarantoa Taranto
Ex Ilva, denuncia Usb per irregolarità in manutenzione in area Agglomerato

Ex Ilva, denuncia Usb per irregolarità in manutenzione in area Agglomerato

 
BatSolidarietà
Andria, muore e dona le corneeil buon cuore di Vito

Andria, muore e dona le cornee
il buon cuore di Vito

 
MateraVerso l'estate
Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

Matera, «Vaccinazioni subito per evitare il crac del turismo»

 

ROMA

Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid

Venditori di palloncini in Kashmir, sotto la piaga del Covid

ROMA, 06 MAG - epa09180614 Balloon seller boys wait for customers during lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 May 2021. Officials announced on 06 May that the Coronavirus death toll has now reached 2539 after 29 COVID19 patients lost their lives on 05 May. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and to contain its spread, the government extended the curfew till 10 May 2021 in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN (ANSA).

