Cerimonia per le vittime del sottomarino a Bali

ROMA, 30 APR - epa09169042 Relatives and colleagues throw flowers to pay tribute to the crew members of a sunken submarine KRI Nanggala during a ceremony on board the Indonesian Navy ship KRI Soeharso in the waters off Bali, Indonesia, 30 April 2021. The German-made submarine sank on 21 April 2021 near the island of Bali with 53 people on board while conducting a torpedo drill. EPA/ATMAJA (ANSA).