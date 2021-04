Centro di vaccinazione mobile a Cracovia

ROMA, 30 APR - epa09169271 Preparations for the opening of a mobile vaccination point on the Main Square in Krakow, Poland, 29 April 2021 (issued 30 April 2021). As part of the 'Get vaccinated during May holidays' (Zaszczep sie w majowke) campaign from 01 to 03 May, all interested in vaccinations against COVID-19, with e-referral, will be able to vaccinate with a single-dose vaccine against Covid-19 by Johnson & Johnson, at mobile points without prior registration for an appointment. EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT (ANSA).