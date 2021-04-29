Scavi per le sepolture delle vittime del Covid in Brasile
ROMA
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - epa09168040 A worker digs graves to bury victims of covid-19 in the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 29 April 2021. Brazil borders the tragic mark of 400,000 deaths from covid-19, at a time when the pandemic shows signs of having left behind its most lethal phase in the South American country. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR. (ANSA).
