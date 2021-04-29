Covid: l'attesa per la cremazione di un familiare in India

Scavi per le sepolture delle vittime del Covid in Brasile
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - epaselect epa09167849 A Family member, wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 29 April 2021. Delhi reported 25,986 fresh cases, 368 deaths in last 24 hours and continue to struggle with the oxygen supply. EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED (ANSA).
