Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 20:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Scavi per le sepolture delle vittime del Covid in Brasile

Scavi per le sepolture delle vittime del Covid in Brasile

 
ROMA
Riapertura del cinema Ambrosio a Torino

Riapertura del cinema Ambrosio a Torino

 
ROMA
Covid: l'attesa per la cremazione di un familiare in India

Covid: l'attesa per la cremazione di un familiare in India

 
ROMA
Sit in dei lavoratori Whirlpool a Carinaro

Sit in dei lavoratori Whirlpool a Carinaro

 
ROMA
Ricomposta mano colosso bronzeo Costantino, dito da Louvre

Ricomposta mano colosso bronzeo Costantino, dito da Louvre

 
ROMA
Airbus, protesta dei lavoratori a Madrid

Airbus, protesta dei lavoratori a Madrid

 
ROMA
In coda per il vaccino all'hangar Bicocca di Milano

In coda per il vaccino all'hangar Bicocca di Milano

 
ROMA
Incendi in California, intervengono gli elicotteri

Incendi in California, intervengono gli elicotteri

 
ROMA
Premier Boris Johnson sotto pressione per svariate accuse

Premier Boris Johnson sotto pressione per svariate accuse

 
ROMA
Australia, marinai positivi al Covid su nave britannica

Australia, marinai positivi al Covid su nave britannica

 
ROMA
Annalena Baerbock, leader dei Verdi tedeschi

Annalena Baerbock, leader dei Verdi tedeschi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Verso il derby: Bari e Bisceglie a confronto

Verso il derby: Bari e Bisceglie a confronto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantotragedia
Porto di Taranto, cade mentre carica pala eolica: muore operaio 49enne

Porto di Taranto, cade mentre carica pala eolica: muore operaio 49enne

 
BariCriminalità
Altamura, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano

Altamura, in una masseria scoperto arsenale da guerra con mine anticarro, mitragliatori e bombe a mano

 
PotenzaLa richiesta
Sicurezza in Basilicata, Bardi: «Dotare la Regione di una Direzione investigativa antimafia»

Sicurezza in Basilicata, Bardi: «Dotare la Regione di una Direzione investigativa antimafia»

 
Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

 
Materanel Materano
Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

 
FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

 
Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

 

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

ROMA

Covid: l'attesa per la cremazione di un familiare in India

Covid: l'attesa per la cremazione di un familiare in India

ROMA, 29 APR - epaselect epa09167849 A Family member, wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 29 April 2021. Delhi reported 25,986 fresh cases, 368 deaths in last 24 hours and continue to struggle with the oxygen supply. EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it