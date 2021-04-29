Riapertura del cinema Ambrosio a Torino

Scavi per le sepolture delle vittime del Covid in Brasile
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti. Regione verso zona «gialla»
ROMA
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - The Ambrosio multiplex cinema reopens after a long period of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Turin, Italy, 29 April 2021. COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in most of Italy on 26 April, with the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures. ANSA/ TINO ROMANO (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su