Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 18:32

ROMA
Sit in dei lavoratori Whirlpool a Carinaro

ROMA
Ricomposta mano colosso bronzeo Costantino, dito da Louvre

ROMA
Airbus, protesta dei lavoratori a Madrid

ROMA
In coda per il vaccino all'hangar Bicocca di Milano

ROMA
Incendi in California, intervengono gli elicotteri

ROMA
Premier Boris Johnson sotto pressione per svariate accuse

ROMA
Australia, marinai positivi al Covid su nave britannica

ROMA
Annalena Baerbock, leader dei Verdi tedeschi

Un omaggio alle vittime del sottomarino affondato a Bali

Sala esaurita a Milano alla riapertura dei cinema

Manifestazione contro il colpo di Stato in Myanmar

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

Barila sentenza
Bari, psichiatra uccisa: condannati ex dg e funzionario Asl Ba

PotenzaLa richiesta
Sicurezza in Basilicata, Bardi: «Dotare la Regione di una Direzione investigativa antimafia»

Batla tragedia
Scontro treni, il 13 maggio riprenderà processo in auditorium chiesa a Trani

LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, panchina gialla per ricordare Giulio Regeni

TarantoNel Tarantino
Martina Franca, assemblea «vietata» ai minorenni: «Inaccettabile censura a scuola»

Materanel Materano
Tursi, GdF scopre discarica abusiva: due denunce

FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1501 casi su meno di 13mila test (12,2%) e altri 30 morti

ROMA

Ricomposta mano colosso bronzeo Costantino, dito da Louvre

ROMA, 29 APR - epa09167836 The hand of the famed colossal ancient Roman statue of Emperor Constantine has been put back together in Rome after a finger arrived from the Louvre in Paris, in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2021. The bronze hand is on display in the Marcus Aurelius Exedra together with other bronzes, formerly in the Lateran Palace, gifted to the Roman people by Pope Sixtus IV in 1471. EPA/CLAUDIO PERI (ANSA).

Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
