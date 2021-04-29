Ricomposta mano colosso bronzeo Costantino, dito da Louvre

ROMA, 29 APR - epa09167836 The hand of the famed colossal ancient Roman statue of Emperor Constantine has been put back together in Rome after a finger arrived from the Louvre in Paris, in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2021. The bronze hand is on display in the Marcus Aurelius Exedra together with other bronzes, formerly in the Lateran Palace, gifted to the Roman people by Pope Sixtus IV in 1471. EPA/CLAUDIO PERI (ANSA).