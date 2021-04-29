Airbus, protesta dei lavoratori a Madrid
ROMA
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - epa09167517 Airbus's workers protest outside Airbus's plant ahead of the arrival of Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in Getafe, outside Madrid, Spain, 29 April 2021. Workers rally against job cuts. EPA/David Fernandez (ANSA).
