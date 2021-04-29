In coda per il vaccino all'hangar Bicocca di Milano
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - People queue on a rainy day outside the vaccination hub set up inside the Hangar Bicocca, one of the centers where the mass vaccination, in Milan, Italy, 29 April 2021. Ansa/Matteo Corner Matteo Corner/ (ANSA).
