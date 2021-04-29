Incendi in California, intervengono gli elicotteri

In coda per il vaccino all'hangar Bicocca di Milano
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)
ROMA
29 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 29 APR - epa09166840 A helicopter makes a drop over the fire as firefighters work at containing the North Fire burning near Valencia and Castaic, north of Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 April 2021. The fire had already scorched more than 650 acres. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT ETIENNE LAURENT/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su