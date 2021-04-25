Controlli anticovid a Hyderabad in Pakistan
25 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 25 APR - epa09158374 Pakistani security officials stand guard at a sealed residential area, during the smart lockdown after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 25 April 2021. Countries around the world are fighting with the second and third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR NADEEM KHAWAR/ (ANSA).
