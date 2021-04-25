Domenica 25 Aprile 2021 | 17:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Controlli anticovid a Hyderabad in Pakistan

Controlli anticovid a Hyderabad in Pakistan

 
ROMA
I sindaci del sud in piazza del Plebiscito a Napoli

I sindaci del sud in piazza del Plebiscito a Napoli

 
ROMA
Processione nella Chiesa del Santo Sepolcro a Gerusalemme

Processione nella Chiesa del Santo Sepolcro a Gerusalemme

 
ROMA
Traffico sul litorale di Ostia

Traffico sul litorale di Ostia

 
Berlino, protesta anti Putin, poster Navalny e Politkovskaya

Berlino, protesta anti Putin, poster Navalny e Politkovskaya

 
Riaprono i teatri: allestimenti al teatro Vascello a Roma

Riaprono i teatri: allestimenti al teatro Vascello a Roma

 
ROMA
La Regina Letizia all'istituto Cervantes di Madrid

La Regina Letizia all'istituto Cervantes di Madrid

 
ROMA
La preghiera del Ramadan nella città vecchia di Gerusalemme

La preghiera del Ramadan nella città vecchia di Gerusalemme

 
ROMA
Emmanuel Macron in Ciad

Emmanuel Macron in Ciad

 
ROMA
Un razzo Falcon 9 in fase di lancio dal Kennedy Space Center

Un razzo Falcon 9 in fase di lancio dal Kennedy Space Center

 
ROMA
Fiale vuote di vaccino Pfizer in un hub di Skopje

Fiale vuote di vaccino Pfizer in un hub di Skopje

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
In campo alle 17.30: il Bari sull'ultimo tram

In campo alle 17.30: il Bari sull'ultimo tram

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'emergenza
Industria dei matrimoni in ginocchio, domani sit in a Bari

Industria dei matrimoni in ginocchio, domani sit in a Bari

 
TarantoAmbiente
Castellaneta, ecco come e dove smaltire i rifiuti

Castellaneta, ecco come e dove smaltire i rifiuti

 
FoggiaTelevisione
E Totti diventa testimonial dei commercianti foggiani

E Totti diventa testimonial
dei commercianti foggiani

 
MateraL'anniversario
Matera, il 25 aprile dei bambini

Matera, il 25 aprile dei bambini

 
PotenzaL'anniversario
Potenza, un sobrio 25 aprile

Potenza, un sobrio 25 aprile

 
LecceL'intervento
Pony vaga sulla statale tra Lecce e Gallipoli

Pony vaga sulla statale tra Lecce e Gallipoli

 
BrindisiFemminicidio in Salento
Omicidio Noemi, «trovate i complici dell'assassino di mia figlia»

Omicidio Noemi, «trovate i complici dell'assassino di mia figlia»

 
BatLa buona notizia
Andria, salvato dai passanti un 57enne colto da infarto in strada

Andria, salvato dai passanti un 57enne colto da infarto in strada

 

i più letti

Corruzione, arrestato gip di Bari Giuseppe De Benedictis e avvocato penalista

Arrestati gip Bari De Benedictis e avvocato: tangenti per scarcerare detenuti Mazzette nelle prese elettriche, sapeva di essere stato scoperto

Tragedia al Miulli di Acquavivamuore una dipendente nel Laboratorio Analisi

Tragedia al Miulli di Acquaviva
muore un'analista nel Laboratorio Analisi

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Bitonto, un tesoro nella tomba: due corpi e il vino

Arresto De Benedictis, la confessione: «Mi hanno trovato la mazzetta, mi arresteranno»

Arresto De Benedictis, la confessione: «Mi hanno trovato la mazzetta, mi arresteranno»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1255 casi su 13mila test (9,4%). 33 vittime, calano i ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1255 casi su 13mila test (9,4%). 33 vittime, calano i ricoveri: -2000 in un mese

ROMA

Controlli anticovid a Hyderabad in Pakistan

Controlli anticovid a Hyderabad in Pakistan

ROMA, 25 APR - epa09158374 Pakistani security officials stand guard at a sealed residential area, during the smart lockdown after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 25 April 2021. Countries around the world are fighting with the second and third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR NADEEM KHAWAR/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it