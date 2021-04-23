Emmanuel Macron in Ciad

ROMA, 23 APR - epa09154578 French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the state funeral of the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena, Chad, 23 April 2021. Chad's President Idriss Deby died of injuries suffered in clashes with rebels in the country's north, an army spokesperson announced on state television on 20 April 2021. Deby had been in power since 1990 and was re-elected for a sixth term in the 11 April 2021 elections. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL/ (ANSA).