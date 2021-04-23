Un razzo Falcon 9 in fase di lancio dal Kennedy Space Center

ROMA, 23 APR - epa09154576 The SpaceX Crew-2 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 23 April 2021. NASAs SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agencys Commercial Crew Program. On the mission fly astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur (both NASA), Akihiko Hoshide (JAXA), and Thomas Pesquet (ESA). Launch date delayed from 22 April 2021 due to unfavorable weather conditions forecast. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/ (ANSA).