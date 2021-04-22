Manifestazione in supporto di Alexei Navalny a Praga
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (8,8%): altri 25 decessi
Riaperture, resta coprifuoco alle 22. Novità su spostamenti e green pass. Superiori in presenza al 70%. Riaprono ristoranti a pranzo e cena
ROMA
22 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 22 APR - epaselect epa09150647 People take part in a protest on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 April 2021. Protesters demonstrated in Prague in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Czech-Russian diplomatic relations are currently going through a crisis. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, to the regional prison hospital in IK-3 in Vladimir for receiving vitamin therapy. The decision was taken amid Navalny's hunger strike and announced by his team members fearing for his life. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su