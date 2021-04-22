Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021 | 11:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Manifestazione in supporto di Alexei Navalny a Praga

Manifestazione in supporto di Alexei Navalny a Praga

 
ROMA
51/mo anniversario della Giornata della Terra, Seoul

51/mo anniversario della Giornata della Terra, Seoul

 
ROMA
Thailandia, Bangkok "zona rossa" per prevenire nuovi contagi

Thailandia, Bangkok "zona rossa" per prevenire nuovi contagi

 
ROMA
Afghanistan, addestramento truppe a Herat

Afghanistan, addestramento truppe a Herat

 
ROMA
Germania, Parlamento discute norme anti-Covid, proteste

Germania, Parlamento discute norme anti-Covid, proteste

 
ROMA
Macedonia, prosegue campagna di vaccinazione con Sputnik V

Macedonia, prosegue campagna di vaccinazione con Sputnik V

 
ROMA
GB, Boris Jonhson si avvia al Parlamento

GB, Boris Jonhson si avvia al Parlamento

 
ROMA
Russia, Putin interviene all'Assemblea Federale

Russia, Putin interviene all'Assemblea Federale

 
ROMA
Giornata della Terra nelle Filippine

Giornata della Terra nelle Filippine

 
ROMA
Germania, Parlamento discute protocollo di difesa da Covid

Germania, Parlamento discute protocollo di difesa da Covid

 
ROMA
Milano, flash mob degli studenti per riapertura scuola

Milano, flash mob degli studenti per riapertura scuola

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariCriminalità
Bari, dopo un mese di latitanza arrestato pregiudicato vicino al clan Strisciuglio

Bari, dopo un mese di latitanza arrestato pregiudicato vicino al clan Strisciuglio

 
HomeIl caso
Giallo a Foggia, un cadavere è stato trovato in pieno centro: le indagini

Giallo a Foggia, un cadavere è stato trovato in pieno centro: le indagini

 
Materale ricerche
Matera, scomparsa 56enne: si è allontana da casa senza più rientrare

Matera, ritrovata 56enne scomparsa: era a casa di conoscenti

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Nuove zone rosse in Basilicata, l'ordinanza di Bardi per 3 comuni

Nuove zone rosse in Basilicata, l'ordinanza di Bardi per 3 comuni

 
BatL'allarme
Presidio militare nella Bat dopo l'omicidio

Presidio militare nella Bat dopo l'omicidio

 
LecceTv
San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

 
TarantoL'emergenza
Mittal Taranto, azienda aderisce a vaccinazioni anti Covid in luogo di lavoro

Mittal Taranto, azienda aderisce a vaccinazioni anti Covid in luogo di lavoro

 
BrindisiL'episodio
Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia

Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia: è in prognosi riservata

 

i più letti

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «Probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (828%): altri 25 decessi

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (8,8%): altri 25 decessi

Dl Riaperture, confermato il coprifuoco alle 22: ecco le novità sugli spostamenti

Riaperture, resta coprifuoco alle 22. Novità su spostamenti e green pass. Superiori in presenza al 70%. Riaprono ristoranti a pranzo e cena

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

ROMA

Manifestazione in supporto di Alexei Navalny a Praga

Manifestazione in supporto di Alexei Navalny a Praga

ROMA, 22 APR - epaselect epa09150647 People take part in a protest on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 April 2021. Protesters demonstrated in Prague in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Czech-Russian diplomatic relations are currently going through a crisis. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, to the regional prison hospital in IK-3 in Vladimir for receiving vitamin therapy. The decision was taken amid Navalny's hunger strike and announced by his team members fearing for his life. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it