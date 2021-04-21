Thailandia, Bangkok "zona rossa" per prevenire nuovi contagi
ROMA
21 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 21 APR - epa09149177 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past the street shops ?at Silom road, a major business district, in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 April 2021. The Thai government has declared Bangkok and other provinces maximum control zones and tightened strict health measures to halt the continued rapid rise in positive Sars-CoV-2 cases. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).
