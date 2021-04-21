Macedonia, prosegue campagna di vaccinazione con Sputnik V

ROMA, 21 APR - epa09136861 People wait to receive a dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during vaccination at the Arena 'Boris Trajkovski' in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 15 April 2021. North Macedonia continue COVID-19 vaccination campaign of elderly people with Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The numbers of newly infected and deaths from coronavirus remains high despite strict government measures to prevent the spread of pandemic. Vaccination is ongoing but North Macedonia is still unable to provide sufficient numbers of vaccines for mass vaccination. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI (ANSA).