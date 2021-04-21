Afghanistan, addestramento truppe a Herat

ROMA, 21 APR - epa09149227 Afghan security forces show their skills during summer training in Herat, Afghanistan, 21 April 2021. Afghans are anticipating a surge in violence after the United States announced that it would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by 11 September, despite Washington promising continued assistance during a surprise visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE (ANSA).