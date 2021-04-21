Giornata della Terra nelle Filippine

ROMA, 21 APR - epa09149252 A Filipino ridies on a makeshift raft made of plastic bottles along a murky river in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, on 20 April 2021 (issued on 21 April 2021). Earth Day, that is also known as 'International Mother Earth Day', as proclaimed by the United Nations in 2009, is observed around the world on 22 April annually in order to raise awareness and appreciation for the earth's environment. The theme of this year's earth day is 'Restore Our Earth' and will be marked by events taking place virtually due to the Covid-19 restrictions around the world. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG (ANSA).