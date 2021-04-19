Ramadan, donne in preghiera in Kashmir

ROMA, 19 APR - epa09145100 Kashmiri Muslim women pray during holy month of Ramadan outside shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 19 April 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN (ANSA).