Covid: misure di contenimento in un campus in Portogallo

ROMA, 19 APR - epa09145034 Students attend a Constitutional Law class on the day they return to classes at the University of Lisbon Law School, within the scope of the new deconfinement measures related to the covid-19 pandemic, at the Campolide Campus in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 April 2021. Portugal starts the third phase of the deconfinement with the reopening of more schools, stores, restaurants, and cafes, lifting of restrictions that are not accompanied in the 10 counties where the incidence of covid-19 is higher. EPA/MARIO CRUZ (ANSA).