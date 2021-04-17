Coronavirus: in Israele termina l'obbligo della mascherina
17 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 17 APR - epa09140962 People without face masks enjoy the weather on the beach of Tel Aviv, 17 April 2021. Israel ends obligatory use of face masks outdoors starting from 18 April following a successful vaccination campaign, but it is still required to wear them indoors. EPA/ABIR SULTAN (ANSA).
