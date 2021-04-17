Bandiere a mezz'asta a Copenhagen in onore principe Filippo

ROMA, 17 APR - epa09140849 Flags are at half mast at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 April 2021. Queen Margrethe has decided to fly flags at half mast at Amalienborg Palace on the occasion of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. The Prince's funeral will take place from St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip, who was born Prince of Greece and Denmark, died on 09 April aged 99 years old. EPA/CLAUS BECH DENMARK OUT (ANSA).