Molte persone ai funerali del principe Filippo

ROMA, 17 APR - epaselect epa09141112 The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99 and his funeral will take place in Windsor on 17 April. EPA/NEIL HALL (ANSA).