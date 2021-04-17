Molte persone ai funerali del principe Filippo

Coronavirus: in Israele termina l'obbligo della mascherina
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, cala curva contagi (+1537) e indice positività (11,4%) ma tanti i morti: 50 nelle ultime 24 ore. Regione resta in zona rossa
Covid Puglia, lieve calo nuovi contagi (+1526) e indice positività all'11,8%: scende numero dei decessi (+11). «Ancora rossi per contagi a Pasqua»
ROMA
17 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 17 APR - epaselect epa09141112 The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 17 April 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99 and his funeral will take place in Windsor on 17 April. EPA/NEIL HALL (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su