Lavori a Notre Dame a due anni dal rogo

ROMA, 14 APR - epa09134856 A man walks by Notre-Dame cathedral on the eve of the second anniversary of the cathedral's fire in Paris, France, 14 April 2021. Two years ago, on 15 April 2019, the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris suffered a devastating fire. Some 500 firefighters managed to prevent the entire cathedral from being reduced to ashes, although its celebrated spire has been destroyed. EPA/YOAN VALAT YOAN VALAT/ (ANSA).