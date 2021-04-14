Covid, test a Bangkok

Giorno della Memoria in Israele
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vaccini Covid, Lopalco: «Puglia terz'ultima? Esaurite dosi Pfizer e Moderna. Forse aperture anticipate»
ROMA
14 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 14 APR - epa09134293 A man undergoes a nasal swab test to detect COVID-19 amid a spike in infections, at the backpackers' hotspot of Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 April 2021. Authorities are stepping up both testing and vaccinations in high risk areas following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su