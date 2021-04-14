Preghiere durante il Ramadan a Gaza

ROMA, 14 APR - epaselect epa09134117 Faithful wearing face masks attend Taraweeh prayers after fasting on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at a mosque in Gaza City, 13 April 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER (ANSA).