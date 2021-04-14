Proteste contro il colpo di Stato in Birmania

ROMA, 14 APR - epa09134197 A demonstrator shouts slogans during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 14 April 2021. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 700 people have been killed by Myanmar armed forces since the military seized power on 01 February 2021. Protests continue despite the intensifying crackdown on demonstrators. EPA/STRINGER (ANSA).