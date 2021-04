Due terzi degli studenti italiani sono tornati in classe

ROMA, 12 APR - Students of the Volta high school are back in class, as schools reopen and close to eight in 10 of Italy's school children are now back in class as of Monday, with only four regions classed as high-COVID-risk red zones, in Milan, Italy, 12 April 2021. As a result around 6.6 million pupils out of the nation's school population of 8.5 million are physically back in class. ANSA/ MOURAD BALTI TOUATI Mourad Balti Touati (ANSA).