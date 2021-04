In Gran Bretagna riaprono i pub

ROMA, 12 APR - epa09130147 A bar lady delivers pints to a table at the Fox on the Hill pub in South London, Britain, 12 April 2021. Britain has begun its second phase of unlocking after months of lockdown. Pubs, restaurants and shops are reopening from 12 April. Pubs are only allowed to serve food and drinks outside. EPA/ANDY RAIN (ANSA).