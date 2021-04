Fiori davanti al Castello di Windsor per il principe Filippo

ROMA, 11 APR - epa09128370 People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 11 April 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99, the Buckingham Palace announced and his funeral is expected to take place on 17 April in Windsor. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA (ANSA).