Commercianti a Napoli protestano contro restrizioni

Vaccinazioni con Sinovac in un drive-in in Indonesia
Covid, in Puglia 475 nuovi casi su appena 5mila tamponi. 70 morti in una settimana, 50 solo nel Barese. Oltre 672mila i vaccinati
ROMA
07 Aprile 2021
ROMA, 07 APR - Merchants belonging to trade associations protest against the restrictions decided by the Italian Government to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, in Plebiscito square, Naples, Italy, 07 April 2021. ANSA/CESARE ABBATE (ANSA).
