Martedì 06 Aprile 2021 | 15:03

Spagna segna più alta percentuale disoccupati in UE

Alitalia: in corso a Fiumicino assemblea Cub e Usb

CASERTA
Autostrada bloccata dai mercatali con furgoni, code sulla A1

Groenlandia, dibattito tra candidati elezioni

ROMA
Chiusura attività non essenziali a San Paolo del Brasile

Corea del Sud, distanziamento sociale causato dal Covid

ROMA
Protesta ristoratori a Cali, tavolini bloccano le strade

Incendio in azienda agricola foggiana, quarto attentato

L'Aquila, 12 anni fa il terremoto

Addio a Mundell, premio Nobel per l'economia

Incendio in reparto A.Mittal Taranto, nessun ferito

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

MateraPolizia
Matera, tentata estorsione ai gestori di un bar: un arresto

BatNella Bat
Sparatoria ad Andria: due feriti in codice rosso portati in ospedale

TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

BariA Carrassi
Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

LecceL'allarme
Lecce, preoccupazione per focolaio Covid in carcere: 30 positivi

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, GdF scopre 15 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: percepiti indebitamente 100mila euro

FoggiaL'episodio
Foggia, mezzo in fiamme al Policlinico Riuniti: si indaga

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3978 tamponi 677 positivi: 20 i decessi. Positività al 17%

Bari, anziano vive solo in casa con numerosi gatti tra degrado e abbandono: felini messi in salvo dai volontari

Bari, auguri speciali di Checco Zalone ai piccoli pazienti del Giovanni XXIII e del Policlinico

Scuola in Puglia, dal 7 aprile le famiglie potranno richiedere la Ddi per tutti gli ordini

Covid, da domani l'Italia torna a colori: Puglia resta rossa, Basilicata in arancio

ROMA

Protesta ristoratori a Cali, tavolini bloccano le strade

ROMA, 06 APR - epa09117740 People eat while sitting in chairs and tables set out on the street during a restaurant protest over curfew measures, in Cali, Colombia, 05 April 2021. The city authorities tightened the measures due to the occupation of the ICUs, which is at more than 80 percent. EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr. Ernesto Guzman Jr./ (ANSA).

