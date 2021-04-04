Traffico a Manila

ROMA, 04 APR - epa09114894 Traffic builds up at a police checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines, 04 April 2021. After consecutive days of record-high COVID-19 cases in the country, the government has extended the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the most restrictive type of lockdown in the country's four-level quarantine measures. Police checkpoints have been tightened at various border points in Metro Manila and nearby provinces from 05 April to 11 April. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO (ANSA).