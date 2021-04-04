Domenica 04 Aprile 2021 | 15:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Pasqua: processione in Chiesa Santo Sepolcro a Gerusalemme

Pasqua: processione in Chiesa Santo Sepolcro a Gerusalemme

 
La spiaggia della Malvarrosa a Valencia

La spiaggia della Malvarrosa a Valencia

 
ROMA
Piazza San Pietro durante la messa del Papa

Piazza San Pietro durante la messa del Papa

 
ROMA
Traffico a Manila

Traffico a Manila

 
ROMA
Controlli della polizia in zona rossa a Milano

Controlli della polizia in zona rossa a Milano

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni in chiesa a Palermo

Vaccinazioni in chiesa a Palermo

 
ROMA
Covid: Torino in zona rossa, controlli di Polizia

Covid: Torino in zona rossa, controlli di Polizia

 
ROMA
Covid: test a Milano Malpensa ai passeggeri in arrivo

Covid: test a Milano Malpensa ai passeggeri in arrivo

 
ROMA
Il drive-in sperimentale per i vaccini a Treviso

Il drive-in sperimentale per i vaccini a Treviso

 
ROMA
Manifestazione in supporto della Dad a Napoli

Manifestazione in supporto della Dad a Napoli

 
ROMA
Napoli: no all'abbattimento della casa, protesta coi cappi

Napoli: no all'abbattimento della casa, protesta coi cappi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari torna a vincere in trasferta: 1-0 contro la Vibonese

Il Bari torna a vincere in trasferta: 1-0 contro la Vibonese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLa decisione
Barletta, l'antico faro torna all’Autorità portuale

Barletta, l'antico faro torna all’Autorità portuale

 
Newsweekil recupero
Bari, raro esemplare di gufo salvato in autostrada da agenti Polstrada

Bari, esemplare di gufo salvato in autostrada da agenti Polstrada

 
Foggiala tragedia
San Severo, travolge e uccide 24enne senegalese sulla SS 16: caccia al pirata della strada

San Severo, travolge e uccide 24enne senegalese sulla SS 16: caccia al pirata della strada

 
TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, sequestrati 20 kg di eroina: un arresto

Martina Franca, sequestrati 20 kg di eroina: un arresto

 
PotenzaIn corso Garibaldi
Potenza, cornicioni pericolanti: l'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Potenza, cornicioni pericolanti: l'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

 
LecceNel Salento
Copertino, bomba contro caseificio: danni a vetri e infissi

Copertino, bomba contro caseificio: danni a vetri e infissi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Mesagne, per non farsi controllare dai cc prova a fuggire e poi mostra loro le parti intime: arrestato

Mesagne, per non farsi controllare dai cc prova a fuggire e poi mostra loro le parti intime: arrestato

 
MateraCovid 19
Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

 

ROMA

Traffico a Manila

Traffico a Manila

ROMA, 04 APR - epa09114894 Traffic builds up at a police checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines, 04 April 2021. After consecutive days of record-high COVID-19 cases in the country, the government has extended the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the most restrictive type of lockdown in the country's four-level quarantine measures. Police checkpoints have been tightened at various border points in Metro Manila and nearby provinces from 05 April to 11 April. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it