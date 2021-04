Una strada deserta durante il lockdown a Beirut

ROMA, 03 APR - epa09112909 A street is deserted during a nationwide COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 03 April 2021. Authorities in Lebanon imposed a nationwide lockdown and a 24-hour curfew during the Easter holiday from 03 to 06 April 2021 in an effort to prevent the spread of infections. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH (ANSA).