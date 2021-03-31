Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021 | 15:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Veglia per le vittime di femminicidio a Città del Messico

Veglia per le vittime di femminicidio a Città del Messico

 
Dimostranti in piazza contro il golpe nel Myanmar

Dimostranti in piazza contro il golpe nel Myanmar

 
Covid, ambulanti protestano contro le restrizioni a Milano

Covid, ambulanti protestano contro le restrizioni a Milano

 
Iniziativa contro la Dad al Parini di Milano

Iniziativa contro la Dad al Parini di Milano

 
ROMA
Vaccino antipolio per i bambini ad Herat, Afghanistan

Vaccino antipolio per i bambini ad Herat, Afghanistan

 
Covid
Puglia, quasi 600mila i cittadini vaccinati. Ok da pediatri e odontoiatri per le iniezioni

Puglia, quasi 600mila i cittadini vaccinati. Ok da pediatri e odontoiatri per le iniezioni

 
ROMA
Alitalia: i lavoratori in piazza, il governo ci convochi

Alitalia: i lavoratori in piazza, il governo ci convochi

 
Ambulanti a Torino protestano contro le misure del governo

Ambulanti a Torino protestano contro le misure del governo

 
ROMA
Scuola: le elementari tornano in presenza nel Lazio

Scuola: le elementari tornano in presenza nel Lazio

 
Sgomberata l'Accademia di Belle Arti a Napoli

Sgomberata l'Accademia di Belle Arti a Napoli

 
ROMA
Una coltre di inquinamento atmosferico su Kathmandu

Una coltre di inquinamento atmosferico su Kathmandu

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiTragedia sfiorata nel Bindisino
Carovigno, treno contro auto: nessun ferito

Carovigno, treno contro auto: nessun ferito

 
FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, uomo sul monopattino investito da auto: portato in ospedale per accertamenti

Foggia, uomo sul monopattino investito da auto: portato in ospedale per accertamenti

 
Potenzala storia
Covid, l'addio social di un malato di Melfi: «A un passo dal cielo»

Covid, l'addio social di un malato di Melfi: «A un passo dal cielo»

 
Bariil bel getsto
Bari, prelievo multiorgano al «Di Venere»: donati fegato e reni di un 78enne

Bari, prelievo multiorgano al «Di Venere»: donati fegato e reni di un 78enne

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Castellaneta, nascondeva in casa pistola illegale e munizioni: arrestato 65enne

Castellaneta, nascondeva in casa pistola illegale e munizioni: arrestato 65enne

 
LecceL'arresto

Lecce, sequestrati 14 chili di hashish

 
Batambiente
Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

Barletta, ecco finalmente i teloni sul silicato di ferro

 
MateraLotta al Covid
Matera, la Cava del Sole si candida come hub vaccinale

Dopo il G20 di giugno si lavorerà al rilancio del brand Matera

 

i più letti

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Puglia, dosi tagliate di un terzo: slittano i vaccini agli over 70

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1527 nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi (12,4%). Altre 35 vittime. 600mila i vaccinati

S.Giovanni Rotondo: l'ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza rischia il crac

S.Giovanni Rotondo: l'ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza rischia il crac

Luciana Burdi, una barese alla conquista dell'America

Luciana Burdi, una barese alla conquista dell'America

Puglia, primo leggero calo di positivi

Puglia, primo leggero calo di positivi, continua la campagna vaccinale: 31mila adesioni tra 78enni e 79enni

ROMA

Vaccino antipolio per i bambini ad Herat, Afghanistan

Vaccino antipolio per i bambini ad Herat, Afghanistan

ROMA, 31 MAR - epa09108260 A polio worker administers vaccination to Afghan children, a day after three female polio workers were killed in Jalalabad, in Herat, Afghanistan, 31 March 2021. Three female workers, who were a part of a nationwide polio vaccination drive, were shot dead on 30 March, by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad. Afghanistan recorded 303 new cases of polio in 2020, the highest in almost a decade. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE JALIL REZAYEE/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it