Vaccino antipolio per i bambini ad Herat, Afghanistan

ROMA, 31 MAR - epa09108260 A polio worker administers vaccination to Afghan children, a day after three female polio workers were killed in Jalalabad, in Herat, Afghanistan, 31 March 2021. Three female workers, who were a part of a nationwide polio vaccination drive, were shot dead on 30 March, by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad. Afghanistan recorded 303 new cases of polio in 2020, the highest in almost a decade. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE JALIL REZAYEE/ (ANSA).