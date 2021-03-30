Una coltre di inquinamento atmosferico su Kathmandu
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 786 casi su 5mila tamponi (15,2%), salgono i ricoveri. Altre 33 vittime. In arrivo 550 mila dosi vaccino
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
ROMA
30 Marzo 2021
ROMA, 30 MAR - EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa09106108 A blanket of air pollution over the Kathmandu valley along with famous landmark Syambhunath temple during sunrise in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2021. According to news report, Kathmandu valley residents are experiencing a record high level of pollution with the air quality indicator reaching hazardous levels. The government has ordered schools to close for four days after the air pollution climbed to hazardous levels. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su