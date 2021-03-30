Una coltre di inquinamento atmosferico su Kathmandu

ROMA, 30 MAR - EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa09106108 A blanket of air pollution over the Kathmandu valley along with famous landmark Syambhunath temple during sunrise in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2021. According to news report, Kathmandu valley residents are experiencing a record high level of pollution with the air quality indicator reaching hazardous levels. The government has ordered schools to close for four days after the air pollution climbed to hazardous levels. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA).