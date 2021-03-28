Corteo ambientalista per le strade di Parigi

ROMA, 28 MAR - epa09103057 A Climate activist holds a banner depicting French President Macron smoking a cigar during a demonstration asking for a real Climate law in Paris, France, 28 March 2021. French parliament will start to look at a text on 29 March 2021 following the work of Citizens' Convention for Climate launched by President Macron. EPA/YOAN VALAT YOAN VALAT/ (ANSA).