Migranti, tende a Parigi per la 'Notte della solidarietà'

ROMA, 26 MAR - epa09098026 Migrants and their supporters set up tents to form a makeshift migrant camp on Place de la Republique on the occasion of a 'Night of solidarity' at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 25 March 2021. The more than 300 homeless people asked for stable and decent accommodation. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (ANSA).