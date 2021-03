L'arrivo in Cambogia delle dosi del vaccino Sinovac

ROMA, 26 MAR - epa09098261 Cambodian workers load boxes containing COVID-19 vaccines into a truck at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 26 March 2021. Cambodia received 1.5 million doses of China's Sinovac vac?cines to help combat the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. EPA/MAK REMISSA (ANSA).