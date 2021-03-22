Protesta contro la deforestazione in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09090201 Supporters of the People's Liberation Front wear mock oxygen tanks and masks during a protest against ecological degradation, on the occasion of World Water Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 March 2021. Supporters of the People's Liberation Front staged a protest in front of the main railway station claiming that the destructive actions are supported by the government of incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejects all allegations of deforestation and urges such activists to refrain from spreading falsehoods on social media. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).